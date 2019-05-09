Sponsored
The Full Monty Reading Held with Stark Sands, Debra Monk, Adam Chanler-Berat & More

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 9, 2019
Stark Sands
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A slew of stage stars recently took part in an industry presentation of the 2001 Tony-nominated musical The Full Monty, producer Tom Kirdahy confirmed to Broadway.com. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (The Lifespan of a Fact) directed the reading, headlined by a cast that included two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tony winner Debra Monk (Curtains) and Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal).

Also included in the reading were Tony nominee Phillip Boykin (Once on This Island), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Kenita R. Miller (Once on This Island), Natalie Cortez (A Chorus Line), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Chicago), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Trevor Salter (Here Lies Love), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock), Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) and Julian Lerner (Les Misérables).

Based on the 1997 film and featuring a Tony-nominated book by Terrence McNally and a Tony-nominated score by David Yazbek, The Full Monty follows six unemployed steelworkers who come together to form a male striptease act. The original Broadway production boasted a cast that included Tony-nominated performances from Patrick Wilson, John Ellison Conlee, André De Shields and Kathleen Freeman.

