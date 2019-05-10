Sponsored
Aziza Barnes' New York Premiere BLKS Is Extended by MCC Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2019
Alfie Fuller & Antoinette Crowe-Legacy in "BLKS"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

The acclaimed new play BLKS has received an extension by off-Broadway's MCC Theater. Originally announced to run through May 26, Aziza Barnes' New York premiere will now conclude its engagement on June 2 in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

BLKS centers on Octavia (played by Paige Gilbert), Imani (Alfie Fuller) and June (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy)—three NYC twenty-somethings hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them.

Joining Gilbert, Fuller and Crowe-Legacy in the company is Marié Botha, Chris Myers and Coral Peňa.

Obie winner Robert O'Hara directs the production, which began previews on April 20 and officially opened on May 9.

BLKS

Aziza Barnes' new play makes its world premiere.
