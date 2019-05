The 2019 Stars in the Alley annual event took place in Shubert Alley on May 10. Hosted by Beetlejuice Tony nominee Alex Brightman, the outdoor concert featured performances by all 2019 Best Musical nominees as well as long-running favorites. Check out the photos below to get an inside look at the star-studded event to celebrate your favorite shows.

Tootsie Tony nominee Sarah Stiles sings "What's Gonna Happen."

The Prom's Isabelle McCalla and Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen sing "You Happened."

Upcoming Mean Girls tour star Mary Kate Morrissey sings "I'd Rather Be Me."