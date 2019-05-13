Touching the Void Stage Adaptation Will Transfer to the West End

Following celebrated runs at the Bristol Old Vic, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Hong Kong Festival and on tour throughout the U.K., the acclaimed staging of David Greig's Touching the Void, based on Joe Simpson's bestselling book, will move to the West End this fall. Tom Morris will repeat his work as director of the production, set to begin previews on November 9 and open on November 14 at the Duke of York's Theatre.



"This production has been an extraordinary journey into the unknown, inspired by one of the most compelling books I've ever opened," said Morris. "Simpson's story drove my imagination wild with fear, excitement and hope. We hope this show will do the same for yours."



Touching the Void charts Simpson's fight for survival on the perilous Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. Alongside this struggle is the dilemma of his climbing partner Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow cliff, clinging onto the rope tying him to the severely injured Joe. Unable to recover Joe from the void, Simon is faced with the agonizing decision to cut the rope that binds them.



The production will feature scenic design by Ti Green, sound design/original music by Jon Nicholls, lighting design by Chris Davey and movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies.



Casting will be announced soon. Touching the Void is scheduled to play a limited West End engagement through February 29, 2020.