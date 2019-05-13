Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced

Mitchell Jarvis, the celebrated original Lonny of Rock of Ages, has signed on to reprise his performance for the upcoming 10th anniversary run at New World Stages. Full casting is also set for the previously announced engagement, which has been newly extended through October 6. Performances will begin on June 19.



Joining Jarvis in the cast will be CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew, Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, PJ Griffith (American Idiot) as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Spamalot) as Dennis, Dane Biren (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother and Katie Webber (Wicked) reprising her turn as Waitress #1.



Rounding out the ensemble is Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo and Autumn Guzzardi.



Rock of Ages is set in 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip where a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous club, Rock of Ages allows audiences to rock out to '80s hits from such iconic bands as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake.



Director Kristin Hanggi and choreographer Kelly Devine will repeat their work for the off-Broadway staging, which will feature the original scenic design of Beowulf Boritt, costume design of Gregory Gale, lighting design of Jason Lyons, sound design of Peter Hylenski and projection design of Zachary Borovay.