Rock of Ages Will Return to New World Stages for 10th Anniversary Production

Rock of Ages, the smash-hit Tony-nominated musical that played a six-year run on Broadway, will head back to off-Broadway this summer at New World Stages, where it first debuted in New York. The show will play a limited 10th-anniversary engagement, set to run from June 19 through September 29, with the original creative team at the helm, including director Kristin Hanggi and choreographer Kelly Devine.



Following its original 2008 New World Stages run, Rock of Ages opened on Broadway in April 2009 and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres, earning five Tony nominations including Best Musical and a nod for director Hanggi. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture. The musical features a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.



Rock of Ages is set in 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip where a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous club, Rock of Ages allows audiences to rock out to '80s hits from such iconic bands as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake.



The original Broadway cast was led by American Idol alum Constantine Maroulis in a Tony-nominated performance as Drew alongside Amy Spanger as Sherrie, James Carpinello as Stacee Jaxx, Lauren Molina as Regina and Wesley Taylor as Franz. Casting for the 10th-anniversary production will be announced soon. Till then, look back at the musical's Tony Awards performance below.



