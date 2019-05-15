Mykal Kilgore to Star as The Witch in Barrington Stage's Into the Woods & More Newly Announced Casting

A talented slate of New York stage alums will head to the Berkshires this summer to appear in first-class productions as part of the 2019 season of Barrington Stage Company. A starry initial slate of casting is set for the previously announced lineup of shows, set to kick off on May 22 at the Pittsfield, MA theater.



Launching the season will be Jeanne Sakata's solo play Hold These Truths (May 22-June 8), directed by Lisa Rothe. Joel de la Fuente (The Man in the High Castle) will star as Gordon Hirabayashi.



Next up, Stacey Rose's world premiere play America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro (June 14-30), directed by Logan Vaughn, will feature Ansa Akyea (Autonomy) as Donovan, Jordan Barrow (Witness Uganda) as Grant, Kalyne Coleman (Julius Caesar) as Leigh, Peterson Townsend (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly) as Jeffrey and Peggy Pharr Wilson (Barrington Stage's 10x10 New Play Festival) as The Voice.



Barrington's new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods (June 19-July 13), directed by Joe Calarco and music-directed by Darren R. Cohen, will star Mykal Kilgore (Motown the Musical) as The Witch, Mara Davi (Dames at Sea) as The Baker’s Wife, Zoë Aarts (Heathers) as Lucinda, Leslie Becker (Amazing Grace) as Jack's Mother/Giant's Wife, James Cella (Twelve Angry Men) as The Steward, Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Misérables) as Cinderella's Stepmother/Granny/Cinderella's Mother, Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon) as Little Red, Pepe Nufrio (Evita) as Rapunzel's Prince, Megan Orticelli (Little Shop of Horrors) as Florinda, Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit) as The Baker, Amanda Robles (From Here to Eternity) as Cinderella, Thom Sesma (Superhero) as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Clay Singer (Next to Normal) as Jack, Anna Tobin as Rapunzel and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (Matilda) as Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf.



David Ives' Time Flies and Other Comedies (July 5-27), directed by Tracy Brigden, will feature Cary Donaldson (Straight White Men), Carson Elrod (Taking Steps), Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown), Ruth Pferdehirt (Elf) and Debra Jo Rupp (The Cake).



Mark St. Germain's Gertrude and Claudius (July 18-August 3), based on the novel by John Updike and directed by Julianne Boyd, will include Elijah Alexander (Metamorphoses) as Claudius, Nick LaMedica (War Horse) as Hamlet, Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention) as Gertrude, Douglas Rees (The Cake) as Amleth, Obie winner Rocco Sisto (The King and I) as Polonius, Mary Stout (A Doll’s House, Part 2) as Herda and Greg Thornton (Law & Order) as King Rorik.



Steven Levenson's If I Forget (August 1-September 1), directed by Jennifer Chambers, will star J. Anthony Crane (Ragtime) as Michael, Mitch Greenberg (Fiddler on the Roof) as Howard, Laura Jordan (The Other Two) as Holly, Isaac Josephthal (Public Enemy) as Joey, Lena Kaminsky (2.5 Minute Ride) as Sharon, Kathleen Wise (The Path) as Ellen and Robert Zukerman (Barrington Stage's 10x10 New Play Festival) as Lou.



The world premiere musical Fall Springs (August 9-31), featuring music/lyrics by Niko Tsakalakos and book/lyrics by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, will star Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power) as Eloise Bradley, L.E. Barone (Dirty Blonde) as Vera Mariposa, Sam Heldt (The Loneliest Girl in the World) as Felix Cushman, Jorrel Javier (The Lightning Thief) as Cooper Mitford, Lacretta (Disaster!) as Veronica Mitford, Ken Marks (Airline Highway) as Noland Wolanske, Julia Murney (Wicked) as Beverley Cushman and Eliseo Román (In the Heights) as Roberto Mariposa. Fall Springs will be directed by Stephen Brackett and music-directed by Vadim Feichtner.



Additional casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced soon.