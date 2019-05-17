Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Stephen Christopher Anthony Will Lead the North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen

News
by Ryan Gilbert • May 17, 2019
Stephen Christopher Anthony

Today is a good day! Stephen Christopher Anthony will assume the title role in the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, beginning September 17 in Columbus, OH. Anthony has covered the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway and currently performs the role several times a week as the Evan Hansen Alternate on tour. Additional casting for the second year of the tour will be announced at a later date. The Dear Evan Hansen tour was recently voted Favorite Tour in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

“I am thrilled that Stephen Christopher Anthony will be taking over the role of Evan as our national tour continues into its second year,” said director Michael Greif, in a statement. “Stephen brings incredible humor, wit, musical virtuosity, and extraordinary emotional depth to the role of Evan. We were supremely fortunate that Stephen was our Evan alternate our first season, and even more fortunate that he will now be playing the role.”

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The current cast of the Dear Evan Hansen tour includes Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Aaron Lazar as Larry Murphy, Maggie McKenna as Zoe Murphy, Marrick Smith as Connor Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters