Stephen Christopher Anthony Will Lead the North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen

Today is a good day! Stephen Christopher Anthony will assume the title role in the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, beginning September 17 in Columbus, OH. Anthony has covered the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway and currently performs the role several times a week as the Evan Hansen Alternate on tour. Additional casting for the second year of the tour will be announced at a later date. The Dear Evan Hansen tour was recently voted Favorite Tour in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



“I am thrilled that Stephen Christopher Anthony will be taking over the role of Evan as our national tour continues into its second year,” said director Michael Greif, in a statement. “Stephen brings incredible humor, wit, musical virtuosity, and extraordinary emotional depth to the role of Evan. We were supremely fortunate that Stephen was our Evan alternate our first season, and even more fortunate that he will now be playing the role.”



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.



The current cast of the Dear Evan Hansen tour includes Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Aaron Lazar as Larry Murphy, Maggie McKenna as Zoe Murphy, Marrick Smith as Connor Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.



