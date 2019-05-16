Sponsored
Be More Chill Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Pretty Woman, Mockingbird Also Take Top Prizes

by Broadway.com Staff • May 16, 2019

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2019 results are in! After receiving 12 nominations, Be More Chill has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with four. Just behind is Pretty Woman: The Musical with three wins, and To Kill a Mockingbird, American Son, Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress with two each. Stars with two wins apiece include Jeremy Jordan (American Son/Waitress), Orfeh (Pretty Woman: The Musical) and George Salazar (Be More Chill).

The 20th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 30. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!
 


Be More Chill
Favorite New Musical: Be More Chill: book by Joe Tracz, music & lyrics by Joe Iconis
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: George Salazar
Favorite Funny Performance: Stephanie Hsu
Favorite Onstage Pair: Will Roland and George Salazar
 


Pretty Woman: The Musical
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Andy Karl
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Orfeh
Favorite Diva Performance: Orfeh


To Kill a Mockingbird
Favorite New Play: To Kill a Mockingbird by Aaron Sorkin
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger


Hadestown
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Eva Noblezada
Favorite New Song: "Wait for Me," Hadestown


American Son
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Kerry Washington
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Jeremy Jordan


Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Long-Running Show: Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Tour: Dear Evan Hansen


Oklahoma!
Favorite Musical Revival: Oklahoma!


The Lifespan of a Fact
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Daniel Radcliffe


The Boys in the Band
Favorite Play Revival: The Boys in the Band


Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (male): Ephraim Sykes


Kiss Me, Kate!
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (female): Stephanie Styles


Waitress
Favorite Replacement (male): Jeremy Jordan


Wicked
Favorite Replacement (female): Jessica Vosk

Award Count by Show
Be More Chill—4
Pretty Woman: The Musical—3
American Son—2
Dear Evan Hansen—2
Hadestown—2
To Kill a Mockingbird—2

Performers with Multiple Wins
Jeremy Jordan—2
Orfeh—2
George Salazar—2

