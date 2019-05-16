Be More Chill Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Pretty Woman, Mockingbird Also Take Top Prizes

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2019 results are in! After receiving 12 nominations, Be More Chill has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with four. Just behind is Pretty Woman: The Musical with three wins, and To Kill a Mockingbird, American Son, Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress with two each. Stars with two wins apiece include Jeremy Jordan (American Son/Waitress), Orfeh (Pretty Woman: The Musical) and George Salazar (Be More Chill).



The 20th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 30. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!





Be More Chill

Favorite New Musical: Be More Chill: book by Joe Tracz, music & lyrics by Joe Iconis

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: George Salazar

Favorite Funny Performance: Stephanie Hsu

Favorite Onstage Pair: Will Roland and George Salazar

