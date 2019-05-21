Ian Barford to Star in Tracy Letts' Linda Vista on Broadway

Full casting has been announced for Second Stage's Broadway production of Tracy Letts' dark comedy Linda Vista. The previously announced New York premiere, directed by Dexter Bullard, will play the Helen Hayes Theatre beginning on September 19 with an opening night scheduled for October 10.



Leading the cast in the central role of Wheeler will be Ian Barford, an alum of Letts' August: Osage County, who will reunite with former Broadway co-stars Sally Murphy, Jim True-Frost and Troy West, as Margaret, Paul and Michael, respectively. The cast will also include Caroline Neff (You Got Older) as Anita, Cora Vander Broek (The Mousetrap) as Jules and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning) as Minnie.



Linda Vista takes a brutal look at Wheeler (Barford), a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends and new love.



The production will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi and sound design by Richard Woodbury.



Linda Vista is scheduled to play an eight-week limited run through November 10.