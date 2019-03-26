Take Me Out to Receive Broadway Revival as Part of Second Stage's 2019-2020 Season

Batter up! Take Me Out, Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play about a Major League Baseball player who comes out of the closet, will be revived on Broadway as part of Second Stage's 2019-2020 season. The new production will be joined by two more Broadway plays at the Hayes Theater, in addition to three off-Broadway world premieres produced by the not-for-profit.



This staging of Take Me Out will mark the first Broadway revival of Greenberg's groundbreaking 2003 play, which follows Darren Lemming, star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory. Scott Ellis will direct the revival, set to begin previews on March 31, 2020 and open on April 23.



Ahead of that production at the Hayes will be the New York premiere of Tracy Letts' dark comedy Linda Vista, directed by Dexter Bullard. The play takes a brutal look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends and new love. The production will begin previews on September 19, 2019 and open on October 10.



Also at the Hayes will be Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play, Grand Horizons, directed by Leigh Silverman. The play follows Nancy and Bill, who have been happily married for 50 years. But there's one thing nobody could have anticipated: Nancy wants out. As their adult sons Brian and Ben descend on the Grand Horizons senior living community, the walls of the family as they know it come crumbling down. The production will begin previews on December 20, 2019 ahead of a January 23, 2020 opening night. Grand Horizons will first appear in a summer 2019 production at Williamstown Theatre Festival.



Off-Broadway, Second Stage will offer up a world premiere co-production with WP Theater, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer, slated to run at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The comedy follows a gang of teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. The play will begin previews on September 11, 2019 and open on September 24.



Finally, Second Stage will present Will Eno's world premiere play The Underlying Chris in off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater. The play is a spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it is life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives. The production will begin previews on October 29, 2019 and open on November 21.



Casting and additional creative team members for Second Stage's 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.