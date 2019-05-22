Jillian Mueller & Rent Live's Brennin Hunt to Take Over Lead Roles in Pretty Woman

The celebrated Broadway musical Pretty Woman is adding a pair of new stars. Jillian Mueller, a current understudy in the show, and Brennin Hunt, who starred as Roger Davis in Rent Live, will step into the central roles of Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis, respectively, on July 22. They will replace original cast members Samantha Barks and 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Andy Karl, who will take their final bow on July 21.



In addition to Pretty Woman, Mueller has been seen on Broadway in Bye Bye Birdie and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and on tour in Dirty Dancing, Flashdance the Musical and American Idiot. Following his turn in Rent Live, Hunt wrapped the indie feature Walking with Herb, set for premiere in 2020; he previously guest-starred on Nashville and X Factor. Pretty Woman will mark Hunt's Broadway debut.



Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.