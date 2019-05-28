Sponsored
Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina in Mean Girls

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 28, 2019
Renée Rapp
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Renée Rapp is toughening up for Broadway. The strong-voiced 2018 Jimmy Award winner will take over the role of "Queen Bee" Regina George in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls beginning on September 10. Rapp will replace Tony-nominated original cast member Taylor Louderman, who will play her final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 8. Rapp will officially make her Broadway debut as Regina for a brief stint from June 7-26, during Louderman's leave of absence to appear in the Muny's production of Kinky Boots.

Rapp earned the National High School Musical Theatre Award ("Jimmy Award") as Best Actress her performance of "All Falls Down" from Chaplin. Her fellow 2018 Jimmy Award winner is Andrew Barth Feldman, who is currently making his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.

Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's hit film, began Broadway previews on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8. The show features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Look back at Renée Rapp's Jimmy Award-winning performance below.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
