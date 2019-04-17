Jeremy Kushnier Will Return to Footloose in New Role & More 2019 Muny Casting

The Muny has announced an exciting group of Broadway stars set to appear in productions as part of its 2019 summer season. The previously announced slate of works will run from June 10 through August 11 at the St. Louis outdoor theater.



The season opener, Guys and Dolls (June 10-16), will star Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q) as Nathan Detroit, Kendra Kassebaum (Come From Away) as Miss Adelaide, Ben Davis (Call Me Madam) as Sky Masterson and Brittany Bradford (Merrily We Roll Along) as Sarah Brown.



Taylor Louderman, Tony-nominated star of Mean Girls, will return to the role of Kinky Boots' Lauren in the Muny's new staging of the high-heeled hit (June 19-25) alongside fellow former Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee (The Sting) as Lola. Graham Scott Fleming (Miss Saigon) will join them as Charlie Price.



The Muny's fresh staging of 1776 (July 27-July 3) will feature Robert Petkoff (Fun Home) as John Adams, Adam Heller (Popcorn Falls) as Benjamin Franklin and Keith Hines Jr. (Jersey Boys) as Thomas Jefferson.



Cinderella (July 8-16) will star Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple) in the title role alongside Jason Gotay (Call Me Madam) as Prince Topher. Co-starring will be Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Marie and Vicki Lewis (Anastasia) as Madame.



Footloose (July 18-24) will feature Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), who originated the role of Ren in the 1998 original Broadway production, graduating to the role of Reverend Shaw Moore. He'll appear alongside Mason Reeves (A Chorus Line) as Ren and McKenzie Kurtz (Sweet Charity) as Ariel Moore.



Mamie Parris (School of Rock) will star as Cayla Woodling in Paint Your Wagon (July 27-August 2), alongside Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as Ben Rumson, Mark Evans (I Married an Angel) as William and Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Flamingo Kid) as Armando.



The closing production, Matilda (August 5-11) will feature Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress) as Miss Trunchbull, Ann Harada (I Married an Angel) as Mrs. Wormwood, Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!) as Mr. Wormwood and Laura Michelle Kelly (The King and I) as Miss Honey.



Further casting and creative team members for the Muny's 2019 summer season will be announced soon.