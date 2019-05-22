Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Kiss Me, Kate's Kelli O'Hara on Her Seventh Tony Nomination, Playing a 'Ballsy Woman' & More

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 22, 2019
Kelli O'Hara
(Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara recently earned her seventh Tony nomination for her star turn in Kiss Me, Kate, which is also up for Best Revival of a Musical. "I do have a little corner wall of the Tony nomination certificates, but now it's all uneven," O'Hara joked with Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I didn't know about the Tony Awards growing up," the native Oklahoman said. "The biggest surprise in my life is that the Tonys have become such a big part of my career because I promise to God I would be right here, still doing any show they would let me do, without any award to inspire me. I came here to have that dream, and the dream was not the Tony Award. The dream was the work and the dream continues to be the work. I'm grateful as all get-out, but I will still be here any day you'll let me be."

Kelli O'Hara in Kiss Me, Kate (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Along with O'Hara and the show's Best Revival nomination, Kiss Me, Kate was acknowledged for its choreographer Warren Carlyle and orchestrator Larry Hochman. "Hard work is my biggest aphrodisiac." O'Hara said. "Someone who's working a 120% every night, I'm like, 'You are my teammate.' I watch all of 'Too Darn Hot' every night just so I can be filled up with what it means to love theater and to work hard. It is the best group of people, and what they're doing is just extraordinary. I love this cast."

Kiss Me, Kate follows O'Hara's Tony-winning performance in The King and I, marking the first time she has done two Broadway revivals in a row. "It was a hard decision because I thought, 'Should I do another revival?'" O'Hara said. "For me to get to play a ballsy woman and sing really high notes, which I don't ever get to do, that kind of stuff is just so much fun. We don't always get to do everything we want to get to do, we have to fit in certain boxes. This makes me feel like I'm getting to stretch in many different directions."

The revival is set to close its limited run on June 30, and O'Hara already has a jam-packed summer planned. "I have four weeks in Tokyo finishing up my King and I trilogy with Ken Watanabe and perhaps Ruthie [Ann Miles]," she said. "Tokyo was always in the plans. [I'm] coming back afterwards to have a little break, and then I've got a big classical program with the Philharmonic, which I'm already working on."

Go see O'Hara in Kiss Me, Kate, playing at Studio 54.

Watch the full #LiveAtFive episode below!

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jillian Mueller & Rent Live's Brennin Hunt to Take Over Lead Roles in Pretty Woman
  2. Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall
  3. Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show
  4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Make Canadian Premiere in Fall of 2020
  5. Get Inside the Starry 2019 Drama League Awards

Star Files

Kelli O'Hara

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters