Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena & More Set for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2019
Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher & Elizabeth Stanley
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill. The previously announced production will play the Broadhurst Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of a December 5 opening night.

Repeating their performances from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater will be Lauren Patten (The Wolves) as Jo, Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick Healy, Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as Mary Jane Healy, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve Healy and Celia Rose Gooding in her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy.

Completing the Broadway company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Directed by Diane Paulus and featuring a book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Jagged Little Pill will feature choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt. The production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Finn Ross.

Newsletters