Magic Mike Musical Cancels World Premiere Run in Boston

The highly anticipated world premiere staging of the new musical Magic Mike has been scrapped. The show had initially been announced to play Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020. According to a press representative, producers feel the musical is not yet ready for production.



Book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey exited the production earlier this month due to creative differences. Director Trip Cullman and choreographer Camille A. Brown remain at the helm of the new musical, which was announced to feature a new story set before the movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.



Film star Channing Tatum, whose life experiences served as the basis for the screenplays, is one of the musical's producers.



Further information on the show's development is forthcoming.