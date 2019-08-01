Colin Donnell to Star in Almost Famous Musical at San Diego's Old Globe

Colin Donnell is returning to the stage. The TV star of Chicago Med who has roots on Broadway will headline the new stage musical adaptation of Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe. The previously announced production will begin previews on September 13 and open on September 27.

Solea Pfeiffer

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Donnell, who will take on the role of Russell (originated on-screen by Billy Crudup), has been seen on Broadway in Anything Goes, Jersey Boys and Violet. He also appeared on tour in Wicked and at City Center in Songs for a New World.



The Almost Famous cast will also include Solea Pfeiffer (who appeared alongside Donnell in Songs for a New World) as Penny Lane, with newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe, Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Elaine, Rob Colletti (School of Rock) as Lester Bangs, Matt Bittner (School of Rock) as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris (The Book of Mormon) as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra (Mamma Mia!) as Estrella, Brandon Contreras (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Dennis Hope, Katie Ladner (Wicked) as Sapphire, Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Polexia, Emily Schultheis (Wicked) as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich (Downtown Race Riot) as Darryl, Libby Winters (American Idiot) as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) as Ben Fong-Torres and Van Hughes (American Idiot) as David Felton, with Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez as swings.

Casey Likes

(Photo provided by The Old Globe)

Almost Famous features music by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics co-written by Kitt and the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe, who also penned the book, with direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress) and music direction by Bryan Perri (Chaplin).



The 1973-set musical chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Donnell) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band.



The production will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Peter Hylenski.



Almost Famous is scheduled to play a limited run through October 20.