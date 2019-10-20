Almost Famous Musical Set for San Diego Premiere This September

We're one step closer to the Almost Famous musical, tiny dancers! The previously announced musical adaptation of the acclaimed 2000 film Almost Famous is scheduled to make its world premiere this September as part of the Old Globe’s 2019-2020 season. The flick's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe is adapting his iconic work into a main-stem musical. (Fun fact: San Diego is both Crowe's hometown and where the fan-favorite film is set.) Performances will begin on September 13 with an opening night scheduled for September 27.



As previously reported, the production will feature music by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), with lyrics by Kitt and Crowe, and direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two).



The 1973-set film chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William. When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond and singer Jeff Bebe—William heads out on tour with the band.



The Old Globe's 2019-2020 season will also include Michael John LaChiusa's world premiere musical The Gardens of Anuncia (May 8-June 14, 2020), Nathan Englander's world premiere play What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank (May 28-June 28, 2020), Noura (September 20-October 20, 2019), Hurricane Diane (February 8-March 8, 2020), Faceless (March 28-April 26, 2020), Ebenezer Scrooge's Big San Diego Christmas Show (November 23-December 24, 2019), Little Women (March 14-April 19, 2020), the Tony-winning revival of Jitney (January 18-February 23, 2020), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (November 3-December 29, 2019) and more.