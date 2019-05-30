Grey’s Anatomy Star Jesse Williams to Make Broadway Debut in Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, longtime star of TV's Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast in the lead role of Darren Lemming in the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play Take Me Out. The previously announced production from Second Stage, directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, will begin previews on April 2, 2020 and open on April 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre.



Williams plays Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC’s hit series Grey’s Anatomy and has appeared in films including The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, Band Aid and the upcoming Jacob's Ladder and Selah and the Spades. Take Me Out will mark his Broadway debut.



Take Me Out follows Darren Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.



The 2003 Broadway premiere of Take Me Out starred Daniel Sunjata in a Tony-nominated turn as Darren Lemming.



Additional casting for the Broadway revival will be announced at a later date.