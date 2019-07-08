Frankie and Johnny, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, to End Broadway Run Early

The acclaimed new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is ending its run earlier than planned. Originally slated to play a limited run through August 25, the revival will now close at the Broadhurst Theatre on July 28. Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Arin Arbus-helmed production, which began preview performances on May 4 and opened on May 30. At the time of its closing, Frankie and Johnny will have played 26 previews and 70 regular performances.



“We are all very proud of the work that Audra, Michael, Arin, Terrence, [intimacy and fight director] Claire [Warden] and the rest of the company have done to bring this new Broadway production to life. There is so much for us to celebrate: Arin’s Broadway debut, Terrence’s 80th birthday this year—including a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award!—and Claire’s work as the first intimacy director on Broadway,” producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy said in a statement. “What Audra and Michael do on stage eight shows a week in this timely and relevant story of human connection is nothing short of remarkable.”



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.



The revival features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.