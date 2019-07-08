Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Frankie and Johnny, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, to End Broadway Run Early

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 8, 2019
Michael Shannon & Audra McDonald in "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

The acclaimed new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is ending its run earlier than planned. Originally slated to play a limited run through August 25, the revival will now close at the Broadhurst Theatre on July 28. Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Arin Arbus-helmed production, which began preview performances on May 4 and opened on May 30. At the time of its closing, Frankie and Johnny will have played 26 previews and 70 regular performances.

“We are all very proud of the work that Audra, Michael, Arin, Terrence, [intimacy and fight director] Claire [Warden] and the rest of the company have done to bring this new Broadway production to life. There is so much for us to celebrate: Arin’s Broadway debut, Terrence’s 80th birthday this year—including a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award!—and Claire’s work as the first intimacy director on Broadway,” producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy said in a statement. “What Audra and Michael do on stage eight shows a week in this timely and relevant story of human connection is nothing short of remarkable.”

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.

The revival features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Renée Zellweger Finds Her Voice as Judy Garland in First Full-Length Judy Trailer
  2. Jelani Remy to Take Over as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud; Jeremy Pope Sets Exit Date
  3. Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date
  4. Welcome to the Rock! Go Backstage at Come From Away with These Exclusive Photos
  5. Wicked's Ginna Claire Mason on Her Nashville Roots, Putting on Shows in Her Living Room & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Mean Girls Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters