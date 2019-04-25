Sponsored
Terrence McNally, Rosemary Harris & Harold Wheeler to Receive 2019 Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2019
Terrence McNally
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

A trio of Broadway legends will be honored with special 2019 Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced today. Winners include playwright Terrence McNally, actress Rosemary Harris and orchestrator Harold Wheeler.

Most recently represented on Broadway by Anastasia, McNally is a four-time Tony winner for his plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class and his librettos of the musicals Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman. His play Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will receive a new Broadway revival next month.

Harris, who is currently appearing as Mrs. Higgins in Broadway's My Fair Lady, earned a Tony for her turn in The Lion in Winter. Her credits also include Tony-nominated performances in The Royal Family, Waiting in the Wings, Pack of Lies, A Delicate Balance, Hay Fever, Heartbreak House and Old Times.

Wheeler has earned Tony nominations for his orchestrations of The Life, Little Me, Swing!, The Full Monty, Hairspray and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He is currently represented on Broadway as orchestrator of the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud.

Lifetime Achievement winners will be honored at the 2019 Tonys ceremony, set for June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations in competitive categories will be announced on April 30.

