The 20th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards took place on May 30, and all your faves were in attendance! Voted by you, the Broadway fans, winners received their trophies and celebrated before they hit the stage for their evening performances. Go inside the exciting cocktail party by checking out all the photos!

Pretty Woman stars and power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl show off their multiple wins.

Jeremy Jordan took home awards for Favorite Featured Actor in a Play for American Son and Favorite Male Replacement for Waitress.