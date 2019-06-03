Sponsored
Raúl Esparza to Star in Reading of New Musical Galileo with Powerhouse Theater

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 3, 2019
Raúl Esparza
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Vassar & New York Stage and Film has announced a star-packed reading of the new musical Galileo, based on the life of the renowned scientist. Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Law & Order: SVU) will head the cast in the title role for the one-performance reading, set for June 29 at 4:00pm at the Susan Stein Shiva Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Galileo features a book by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Game Change), music and lyrics by Michael Weiner (First Date) and Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Burn This). Joining Esparza in the cast will be Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Solea Pfeiffer (Songs for a New World) and Colton Ryan (Alice by Heart).

Also newly announced as part of the 2019 season is a reading of Pulitzer finalist Sarah Ruhl's new play Becky Nurse of Salem (July 19 at 8:00pm in the Martel Theater) and casting for Harrison David's the bandaged place (June 27-July 7 at the Powerhouse Theater), which will feature Caroline Clay (The Little Foxes), Sam Encarnacion (Jessica Jones), Milan Marsh (Law & Order: SVU), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton) and Michael Hsu Rosen (Torch Song).

As previously announced, the Vassar & New York Stage and Film season will also include a reading of Ingrid Michaelson's new stage adaptation of The Notebook, set for June 23 at 3:00pm in the Martel Theater.

For further details on the Powerhouse season, click here.

