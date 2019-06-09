Sponsored
The Cher Show Star Stephanie J. Block Wins First Tony Award

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 9, 2019
Stephanie J. Block at the 73rd annual Tony Awards
(Photo: Getty Images)

Beloved stage veteran Stephanie J. Block has won the 2019 Tony Award as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as "Star," one-third of the title character in the new bio-musical The Cher Show. Block triumphed at the 73rd Annual Tonys ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, beating out fellow nominees Caitlin Kinnunen for The Prom, Beth Leavel for The Prom, Eva Noblezada for Hadestown and Kelli O'Hara for Kiss Me, Kate!

Among the highlights of Block's moving speech was a shout-out to her daughter: "Vivi, Mommy won a trophy but like I always tell you, it's not about winning; it's about showing up, doing your best, loving all people and finding joy along the way."

This marks Block's third Tony nomination and first win. She was previously nominated for The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos. Block's other Broadway credits include Wicked, The Boy from Oz, 9 to 5, Anything Goes and The Pirate Queen.

Featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore, The Cher Show chronicles the life of Oscar-winning music legend Cher to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." Christopher Gattelli choreographs the production featuring orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Daryl Waters.

Check out Tony winner Block's sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on Show People.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
