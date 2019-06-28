Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2019

The new musical Moulin Rouge! kicks off its highly anticipated Broadway run on June 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture will officially open on July 25.

Stars from the out-of-town engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre repeat their work on Broadway, including Tony winner Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder and Tam Mutu.

Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris at the turn of the century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Burstein); the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Ngaujah); the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago (Rojas); the tempting Nini (Hurder); and The Duke of Monroth (Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score features some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years.

Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The ensemble and swings include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Justin Levine is the show's music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger, with Matt Stine as music producer. The show's design team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

Danny Burstein in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Receive 50th Anniversary Concert at Lincoln Center
  2. Jessica Vosk & More to Lead World Premiere Musical Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre
  3. The Cher Show Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway
  4. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox to Make Broadway Debuts in Revival of Betrayal
  5. The Prom Film to Star Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells & Nicole Kidman

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters