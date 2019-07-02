Criss Angel, World-Renowned Illusionist, Begins Broadway Run at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Celebrated magician Criss Angel takes the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning on July 2 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series. Appearing on the heels of an acclaimed West Coast run, the new show, titled Chris Angel Raw—The Mindfreak Unplugged, will run through July 7.



Angel is one of the most influential and imitated magicians of the modern era. He's earned acclaim for his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the television series Criss Angel Mindfreak on the A&E Network and for his Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel Mindfreak.



The production team for In Residence on Broadway includes Tony-nominated lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Cabaret) and Tony-nominated sound designers Peter Hylenski (King Kong) and Garth Helm (Pippin).



