Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are getting ready to return to Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life. Featuring plays by Nick Payne and Simon Stephens, the two monologues tell the story of grief, life and love. Directed by Carrie Cracknell in her Broadway debut, Sea Wall/A Life begins performances at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 ahead of an August 8 opening. Check out the photos of the two stars and director, and be sure to not miss out on seeing these stars in action.

Director Carrie Cracknell