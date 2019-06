The 73rd Annual Tony Awards is under-way and the we're slowly finding out who is taking home a trophy for their hard work. After first-time winners and repeaters alike take to the stage to make their acceptance speech, the newly-minted champions head to winner's circle to show off their shiny new accessory. Check out the photos to celebrate their triumph!

Bertie Carvel wins the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Rupert Murdoch in Ink.

Raise a glass to Anais Mitchell who earned a Tony for Best Original Score for Hadestown.