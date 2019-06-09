Sponsored
2019 Tony Award Winners Are Announced

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 9, 2019

Tony day is here! The 2019 Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by James Corden, is being held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. The event is being broadcast live on CBS.

A winners list will be compiled here throughout the evening, so keep eyes peeled on this page and on Broadway.com's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
André De Shields, Hadestown

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Book
Robert Horn, Tootsie

Best Choreography
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud

Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Hadestown

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Sound Design of a Play
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Best Play
Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac
Ink by James Graham
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play
All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys in the Band
The Waverly Gallery
Torch Song

Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!

Best Original Score
Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
David Yazbek, Tootsie

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!

Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

