2019 Tony Award Winners Are Announced

Tony day is here! The 2019 Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by James Corden, is being held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. The event is being broadcast live on CBS.
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
André De Shields, Hadestown
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Book
Robert Horn, Tootsie
Best Choreography
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Hadestown
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best Sound Design of a Play
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Best Play
Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac
Ink by James Graham
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck
Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Revival of a Play
All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys in the Band
The Waverly Gallery
Torch Song
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Best Original Score
Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
David Yazbek, Tootsie
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
