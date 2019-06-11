Sponsored
Musical Fantasy Bliss, Directed by Sheryl Kaller, Sets World Premiere with 5th Avenue Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 11, 2019
Sheryl Kaller
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A brand-new musical is headed to Seattle. The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the world premiere production of Bliss, featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively (Blue, Candyland), direction by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The original tuner will run from January 31, 2020 through February 23.

Bliss is a fantasy adventure that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down. Hidden away for years by an overprotective father, four wildly distinctive and lovably awkward princesses dream of the world beyond the castle walls. When at last they escape, they encounter adventures beyond their wildest imaginations—and a world that judges them based on appearance. In the end, they must each decide what is worth sacrificing for a "happily ever after."

The production will feature costume design by Paloma Young, with additional creative team members and casting to be announced at a later date.

Bliss joins a 5th Avenue season that includes the previously announced musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, set to run from November 26 through December 29, 2019.

Newsletters