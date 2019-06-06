Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Will Make World Premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

The highly anticipated stage musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire has scheduled a world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall. The previously announced musical will begin performances on November 26 ahead of an opening night set for December 13. The production will run through December 29.



Based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical) will serve as music supervisor.



Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife.



A recent workshop presentation was led by Tony nominees Rob McClure (Beetlejuice) and Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!). Casting for the 5th Avenue Theatre production will be announced at a later date.



Till then, look back at Williams and Field in the film's original trailer below.



