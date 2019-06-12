Sponsored
Dave Chappelle to Play Broadway Debut Engagement This Summer

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2019
Dave Chappelle
(Photo: Mathieu Bitton)

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will make his Broadway debut this summer for a limited run of performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Titled Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway, the five-performance engagement will run from July 9-13.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. In 2017, Chappelle released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations. All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019.

Chappelle's small-screen accolades include Emmy wins as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live and Outstanding Variety Special for Equanimity in 2018.

