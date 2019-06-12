Bunnies, Babies & Trophies, Oh My! See The Ferryman Family Celebrate the Play's Triumph at the Tonys

Gather 'round, and raise a glass! Jez Butterworth's epic work The Ferryman, which centers on the Carney family as their harvest celebration takes a turn when they receive a surprising visit, received the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play on June 9. Director Sam Mendes also received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for his work on the masterful production, and Rob Howell garnered awards for both his scenic and costume designs on the 1981-set show. Butterworth, the play's Tony-nominated leading lady Laura Donnelly and many members of the current cast partied into the night on the evening of the Tonys. On June 11, performances resumed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, and current cast members Brian d'Arcy James, Holley Fain and the entire company gathered to celebrate the show's four Tony Award wins. Check out the adorable shots, and be sure to catch The Ferryman at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre through July 7.

What's cuter than Tony-touting babies? The Ferryman's pint-sized cast members Alex Kekos-Presson, Jackson Arevalo and Noelle Claire White cuddle up to the show's trophies.