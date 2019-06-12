Sponsored
Welcome to Nowhere! Chilina Kennedy, Sasson Gabay & More Prep for The Band's Visit National Tour

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 12, 2019
Sasson Gabay & Chilina Kennedy
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Welcome to nowhere everywhere! The 10-time Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit is getting ready to hit the road for its first national tour starring Chilina Kennedy as Dina and Sasson Gabay reprising the role of Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film and most recently played on Broadway. Gabay's son, Adam Gabay, will also appear in the road production as Papi. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. After the group performed "Welcome to Nowhere," they posed for photos before they begin their journey across America on June 25 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Check out the pics below and be sure to catch this Tony-winning musical when it comes to a city near you.

Sasson Gabay, composer David Yazbeck, Chilina Kennedy and director David Cromer with producer Orin Wolf.
Stars Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy get close.
Sasson Gabay and his son Adam Gabay have a laugh.
The company of the National Tour of The Band's Visit get together.
