Newcomer Emma Grimsley Will Star as Christine Daaé in the U.S. Tour of The Phantom of the Opera

Newcomer Emma Grimsley will assume the role of Christine Daaé in the North American touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Grimsley will take over the role, from Eva Tavares, on August 7, when the show begins performances at Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, HI. The Phantom of the Opera is playing in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through July 7.



Grimsley made her national touring debut with The Phantom of the Opera and assumes the role of Christine Daaé after understudying the role on tour for the last two years. Her additional theater credits include Sweeney Todd, Glory Denied, Candide, Die Zauberflöte, ¡Figaro! and The Secret Garden.



The current touring cast of The Phantom of the Opera features Derrick Davis as The Phantom, Jordan Craig as Raoul, Trista Moldovan as Carlotta Giudicelli, David Benoit as Monsieur Firmin, Rob Lindley as Monsieur André, Susan Moniz as Madame Giry, Phumzile Sojola as Ubaldo Piangi and SarahGrace Mariani as Meg Giry.



Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.



Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera features direction by Laurence Connor, music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), a book by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, and choreography by Scott Ambler.



