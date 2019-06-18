Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure to Join Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown & Katrina Lenk in Concert

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 18, 2019
Shoshana Bean
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talented lineup of special guests have been announced to take part in the highly anticipated special benefit performance featuring Tony-winning songwriters Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim and Tony-winning actress Katrina Lenk. The previously announced event will be held at New York City's Town Hall on June 24 at 8:00pm.

Guest performers slated to appear include Shoshana Bean (current star of Waitress, alum of Brown's Songs for a New World), three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel, Brown's The Last Five Years) and Tony nominee Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Brown's Honeymoon in Vegas).

Presented in commemoration of the 50th performance in Brown's artist-in-residence series at the downtown venue SubCulture, the event is described as a momentous evening of songs and stories. All proceeds will be donated to the gun violence prevention organization Brady.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country Will Move to Broadway
  2. Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action
  3. Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure to Join Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown & Katrina Lenk in Concert
  4. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London
  5. Emma Grimsley Will Star as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera U.S. Tour

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters