Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Rob McClure to Join Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown & Katrina Lenk in Concert

A talented lineup of special guests have been announced to take part in the highly anticipated special benefit performance featuring Tony-winning songwriters Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim and Tony-winning actress Katrina Lenk. The previously announced event will be held at New York City's Town Hall on June 24 at 8:00pm.



Guest performers slated to appear include Shoshana Bean (current star of Waitress, alum of Brown's Songs for a New World), three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel, Brown's The Last Five Years) and Tony nominee Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Brown's Honeymoon in Vegas).



Presented in commemoration of the 50th performance in Brown's artist-in-residence series at the downtown venue SubCulture, the event is described as a momentous evening of songs and stories. All proceeds will be donated to the gun violence prevention organization Brady.