Todrick Hall to Take Over as Ogie in Waitress on Broadway

Todrick Hall is headed back to Broadway. The talented stage alum will join the company of Waitress in the role of Ogie beginning on August 20 for a limited run through September 15. He'll replace Noah Galvin, who will play his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on August 18.



Hall was previously seen onstage as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, in London and on tour. His other stage credits include Broadway's Kinky Boots, The Color Purple and Memphis. In 2016, he was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, later appearing full-time on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 2.



Hall will appear alongside the previously announced Colleen Ballinger (aka "Miranda Sings"), who will step into the role of Dawn from August 20 through September 15.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.