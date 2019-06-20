Tracy Letts' The Minutes Back on Track for Broadway; Performances to Begin in 2020

Following a 2017 postponement, Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' new play The Minutes will receive its Broadway-premiere staging later this season. Letts' Tony-winning August: Osage County collaborator Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed the debut production of The Minutes at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, will repeat her work on Broadway, with performances slated to begin in February 2020 at a theater to be announced.



Described as a comedy, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry. The Minutes was a 2018 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



The Steppenwolf cast included William Petersen, Sally Murphy, Kevin Anderson, James Vincent Meredith, Francis Guinan, Jeff Still, Ian Barford, Brittany Burch, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Penny Slusher.



Broadway casting, as well as exact dates and a venue, will be announced soon. Till then, look back at a trailer for the Steppenwolf production below.



