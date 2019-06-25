Sponsored
Dave Chappelle Adds Second Week to Broadway Comedy Engagement

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2019
Now there are more chances to check out Dave Chappelle in his upcoming Broadway debut. The comedian and actor has extended his previously announced engagement through July 20 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The comedy show, titled Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway, was originally announced to play through July 13. Performances will kick off on July 9.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. In 2017, Chappelle released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations. All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019.

Chappelle's small-screen accolades include Emmy wins as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live and Outstanding Variety Special for Equanimity.

