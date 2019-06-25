Sponsored
Joshua Henry, Jason Robert Brown, Katrina Lenk, Shoshana Bean, Rob McClure, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Stephen Sondheim
(Erika Kapin Photography)

Stephen Sondheim Joins Jason Robert Brown & an Epic Group of Broadway Stars for SubCulture Benefit

Hot Shot
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2019

Broadway icon Jason Robert Brown and Marc Kaplan of the downtown venue SubCulture made Broadway fans' dreams come true on June 24, with a special performance at Town Hall benefiting the gun violence prevention organization Brady. Songwriting legend Stephen Sondheim made a rare onstage appearance as the special guest of the evening that also featured Katrina Lenk, Joshua Henry, Shoshana Bean and Rob McClure. Among the concert's highlights was a surprise appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who duetted with Brown on "Franklin Shepard, Inc." from Merrily We Roll Along, and a beautiful moment featuring Sondheim accompanying himself to sing "Good Thing Going" from that fan-favorite musical. Check out photos from the one-of-a-kind benefit below and learn more about Brown's residency at SubCulture here.

Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim discuss songwriting
(Erika Kapin Photography)
Katrina Lenk and Joshua Henry sing "Move On" from Sunday in the Park with George
(Erika Kapin Photography)
Jason Robert Brown and Lin-Manuel Miranda sing "Franklin Shepard, Inc." from Merrily We Roll Along
(Erika Kapin Photography)
