Jelani Remy to Take Over as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud; Jeremy Pope Sets Exit Date

The acclaimed Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud will welcome former vlogger Jelani Remy as a permanent replacement for the role of Eddie Kendricks beginning on July 9. Tony-nominated original cast member Jeremy Pope will play his final performance at the Imperial Theatre on July 7.



“If we could, we’d never let Jeremy Pope leave, but we simply have to," producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce told Broadway.com. "We wish him a big, bright future. Our Ain’t Too Proud family is insanely proud, and ever grateful to Jeremy for bringing Eddie Kendricks back to beautiful life.”



Previously a swing in Ain't Too Proud, Remy made his Broadway debut in the lead role of Simba in the Broadway blockbuster The Lion King. He also appeared in Disney’s High School Musical on tour and Smokey Joe’s Cafe off-Broadway.



Remy joins a principal cast that includes 2019 Tony nominees Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, with James Harkness as Paul Williams and Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin.



The company also features Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Candice Marie Woods, Esther Antoine, Marcus Paul James, Jelani Remy and Curtis Wiley.



Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.



Featuring a Tony-nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, music direction/arrangements by Kenny Seymour and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan, Ain't Too Proud features a score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."



