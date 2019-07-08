Drew McOnie to Direct Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song at New London Venue

King Kong director and choreographer Drew McOnie is set to direct Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song at new London venue, The Turbine Theatre. Recently seen on Broadway during the 2018-19 season, Torch Song earned two Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. The London production will be the first show of the theater's inaugural season, set to play from August 22 through October 13.



Torch Song is Fierstein's Tony-winning play about drag queen Arnold Beckoff and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan.



Leading the cast is Daisy Boulton (the TV series Yonderland), Dino Fetscher (the BBC's Years and Years), Matthew Needham (Chernobyl on HBO) and Rish Shah (Years and Years).



The production, presented by producer Bill Kenwright, will feature design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside and sound by Seb Frost.



Further casting details and more announcements on The Turbine Theatre's inaugural season, led by Artistic Director Paul Taylor-Mills, will be announced at a later date. The new venue is located on the banks of the Thames next to the Battersea Power Station.