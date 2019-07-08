The Prom's Isabelle McCalla, Oklahoma! Tony Nominee Damon Daunno & More to Appear on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive This Week

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, July 8: Erich Bergen of Waitress

Erich Bergen is visiting the Waitress diner once again as Dr. Pomatter and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, July 8 to talk all about it. Bergen made his Broadway debut as the pie-loving doctor last summer and played Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. He is well-known as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary. Be sure to watch the live interview to learn what it's like to return to the long-running musical.

Tuesday, July 9: Isabelle McCalla of The Prom

Isabelle McCalla is currently helping audiences learn how build a prom as Alyssa Green in the The Prom. McCalla made her Broadway debut as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, a role that she also took on the road in the national touring production. Tune in to the interview live on Tuesday, July 9 to hear the standout share her stories about The Prom.

Wednesday, June 10: Jake Boyd of Wicked

Jake Boyd is the newest Winky Prince Fiyero in Broadway's Wicked and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, July 10 to talk all about living in Oz. Boyd made his Broadway debut in Rock of Ages and also was seen playing Fiyero in the national tour. His screen credits include Are We There Yet, The Trap, Jessica Jones and more. Check out his live interview for an exciting matinee day episode!

Thursday, July 11: Damon Daunno of Oklahoma!

Tony nominee Damon Daunno is giving Curly new life in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! Daunno made his Broadway debut in Brief Encounter and is known for his off-Broadway runs in Hadestown, The Lucky Ones and Beardo. He has been with the Daniel Fish-helmed production of Oklahoma! since its debut at Bard College in 2015. Don't miss his live interview when he is a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, July 11.

