Adrienne Walker Returns to The Lion King as Nala

Adrienne Walker, a recent standout of Kiss Me, Kate, returns to Broadway's The Lion King in the role of Nala on July 16. Walker replaces Syndee Winters, who took her final bow in the role on July 14.



In addition to a prior stint in The Lion King and her turn as Hattie in Kiss Me, Kate, Walker appeared onstage in the national touring production of Dirty Dancing.



Walker joins a principal cast that includes Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Haven Alexander and Jesus Del Orden as Young Simba, and Suri Marrero and Aliya "Jo" Ramey as Young Nala.