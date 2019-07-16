Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Adrienne Walker with the cast of "The Lion King"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Adrienne Walker Returns to The Lion King as Nala

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 16, 2019

Adrienne Walker, a recent standout of Kiss Me, Kate, returns to Broadway's The Lion King in the role of Nala on July 16. Walker replaces Syndee Winters, who took her final bow in the role on July 14.

In addition to a prior stint in The Lion King and her turn as Hattie in Kiss Me, Kate, Walker appeared onstage in the national touring production of Dirty Dancing.

Walker joins a principal cast that includes Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Haven Alexander and Jesus Del Orden as Young Simba, and Suri Marrero and Aliya "Jo" Ramey as Young Nala.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ivo van Hove's New Broadway Staging of West Side Story
  2. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox
  3. Broadway Alum Austin Butler to Play the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic
  4. Beth Malone Replaces Will Swenson as Miss Trunchbull in Muny's Upcoming Matilda
  5. American Repertory Theater Announces Full Cast for Olivier-Nominated Musical Six

Star Files

Adrienne Walker

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters