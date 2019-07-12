Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Jonathan Groff-Led Mindhunter to Kick Off Second Season in August & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 12, 2019
Jonathan Groff in a scene from "Mindhunter"
(Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Jonathan Groff-Led Mindhunter to Kick Off Second Season in August
Mark your calendars, Groffsauce fans. The acclaimed Netflix series Mindhunter, featuring two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening), has set a second-season start date of August 16. Groff co-stars alongside Holt McCallany in the series, based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's 1996 nonfiction book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, which follows Douglas' numerous investigations as he chases notorious serial killers and rapists.

Sally Mayes to Star as Vivian Vance in World Premiere Sidekicked
Sally Mayes has landed a plum new role. The Tony-nominated alum of She Loves Me will star as Vivian Vance, known for her iconic turn as Ethel Mertz on I Love Lucy, in Kim Powers' new play Sidekicked, set to make its world premiere at Cape May Playhouse in Cape May, NJ this summer. Roy Steinberg will direct the production, slated to run from August 7 through September 20. Sidekicked is set during the last night of filming I Love Lucy, and America's favorite sidekick—Ethel Mertz, embodied by Vance—has a lot to get off her chest. The new play gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes drama of I Love Lucy as well as incredible unheard stories from Vance's extraordinary career.

New Play Inspired by For Colored Girls... to Receive Reading at Joe's Pub
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced an upcoming reading of Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi's new work For Black Trans Girls Who Gotta Cuss a Mother F**ker Out When Snatching an Edge Ain't Enough: A Choreo Poem, a new work inspired by the late Ntozake Shange's iconic 1975 work For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Paige Hernandez will direct the reading, set for July 27 at 6:30pm at Joe's Pub in the Public Theater. Edidi will also appear in the reading, alongside Dezi Bing and Kita Updike, with an announcement of additional stars to come. Edidi describes the new play as "a celebration of Trans Women, Goddesshood, a lament for our fallen, a sword for our living and a challenge to white supremacy, structural oppression and any who would dare try to erase us from existence." As previously announced, the Public will present of revival of Shange's For Colored Girls this fall.

