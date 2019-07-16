Sas Goldberg on the Importance of Saying Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow's Full Title, Writing the Mystic Pizza Musical & More

Sas Goldberg is currently giving new life to Chekhov’s Three Sisters in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow off-Broadway. The repeating title is often shortened by those talking about the new play, but it actually serves an important purpose within the show. "The exhaustive nature of saying the full title is part of the show," Goldberg said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "It’s an adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters, but you will not be tired seeing this. Halley [Feiffer] is a genius."

The cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow is a new take on Chekhov's 1900 play, but Goldberg wants audiences to know that the new work still stays true to its inspiration. "It is a pretty faithful adaptation, but it's totally put a new spin on it," she said. "The show starts like you get shot out of a cannon. I don't want to give anything away, but it's shocking the way everything happens."

Not only is Goldberg busy getting ready to open the new play on June 26, but she's already busy writing the previously announced Mystic Pizza musical with Melissa Etheridge and Gordon Greenberg. "It's a lot of hard and very rewarding work," she said. "I do think that film lends itself very much to a musical; it feels very musical within it. I want the songs to feel clear and different. There's so many different paths to take."

As if appearing off-Broadway, writing a new musical and starring in Lifetime's TV series American Princess weren't enough, Goldberg is also the co-founder of Name Glo, a neon studio known for original custom neon and LED signs. "We just made a sign for Santino Fontana's dressing room that he put on Instagram," she said. "We did a great one for To Kill a Mockingbird's Celia [Keenan-Bolger], Will [Pullen] and Gideon [Glick]. They gifted their stage managers a sign that says, 'The Enchanted Knothole.' It's a piece of art and always a very collaborative experience. I love what I do."

Be sure to catch Goldberg in Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, playing at MCC's Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater.

Watch the entire #LiveAtFive episode below!