Alison Luff & Mark Evans Join Broadway's Waitress

Talented stage alums Alison Luff and Mark Evans head back to Broadway on July 23, taking over the lead roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress. They replace Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen, who exited the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on July 21.



Luff most recently starred on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville. Her other theater credits include the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous and Mamma Mia! as well as the first national tour of Wicked. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.



Evans made his Broadway debut in The Play That Goes Wrong. His New York, regional and national touring credits include I Married An Angel, Me and My Girl, Finian's Rainbow, The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida and Singing in the Rain. He has been seen on the West End stage in Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot and The Rocky Horror Show.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



As recently announced, Waitress will conclude its Broadway run on January 5, 2020.