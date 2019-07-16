Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run

Everything changes. After a healthy, profitable run, the beloved Broadway musical Waitress will close up shop at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020. Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24. By closing, the show will have played 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.



Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.



With a book by Jessie Nelson and a score and orchestrations by Sara Bareilles (who thrice replaced in the role of Jenna), Waitress is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and musical supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The musical features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind and sound design by Jonathan Deans.



Waitress received 2016 Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Jessie Mueller as Jenna) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie).



The current principal cast includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Noah Galvin as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Larry Marshall as Joe and Ben Thompson as Earl.



As previously announced, Alison Luff and Mark Evans will take over as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter on July 23 while Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall will join as Dawn and Ogie on August 20.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.