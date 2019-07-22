Lauren Ridloff Cast as Marvel's First Deaf Superhero

Lauren Ridloff, a 2018 Tony nominee for her Broadway debut in Children of a Lesser God, will break ground on the big screen next year taking on the role of Makkari, Marvel's first deaf superhero, in the highly anticipated film The Eternals. The motion picture will arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2020.



Ridloff is a former Miss Deaf America who made her professional acting debut as Sarah Norman in Children of a Lesser God. Her prior screen credits include If You Could Hear My Own Tune and The Walking Dead.



Joining Ridloff among the Eternals cast is fellow 2018 Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Lobby Hero) as well as Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie.